Sen. Tim Kaine discusses Middle East conflict, re-election bid, and bipartisanship

As he seeks a third term, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine joined Jim Lokay on "The Final 5" to discuss recent developments in the Middle East, his re-election campaign, and his commitment to bipartisan legislation.

Kaine commented on the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israel, calling it "very good news" for both Israelis and Palestinians.

"Sinwar and Hamas have drained resources and turned the West Bank into a munitions factory," he said while expressing hope for a ceasefire and hostage release to de-escalate tensions.

Lokay pressed Kaine on his call for halting offensive weapons to Israel, despite his strong support for U.S. aid to the country.

Kaine reaffirmed his position, saying, "I believe sending offensive weapons into this region is just adding more gunpowder to a tinderbox. Defensive support is critical for Israel to protect itself from threats like Iranian drones."

Kaine is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, emphasizing his track record in health care, defense, and bipartisan legislation.

"I was a deciding vote to save the Affordable Care Act," he noted, highlighting his efforts to protect Virginians from discrimination based on pre-existing conditions.

He also pointed to his success in getting 39 pieces of legislation passed, despite claims from his Republican opponent, retired Navy combat veteran Hung Cao, who called Kaine ineffectual in their one and only debate.



"Many bills get folded into larger ones, but I’ve had my hand in critical laws like the Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act," said Kaine.

Asked about maintaining bipartisanship in a polarized political climate, Kaine noted that Virginia’s lack of party registration makes it easier to work across the aisle. "I've worked with Republicans like Marco Rubio on important issues, including preventing any president from withdrawing from NATO without congressional approval," he said.

As the election season heats up, Kaine's focus remains on the economy, healthcare, and reproductive rights, citing them as the top three concerns for Virginians. "I've been standing up for Virginia for 30 years, and I'll continue to do so with energy," he stated.

With endorsements from across the political spectrum, including former Freedom Caucus member Denver Riggleman, Kaine remains confident in his bipartisan appeal.

"People know if you won’t show up for them, you won’t stand up for them. I’m here to keep standing up for Virginia," he said.