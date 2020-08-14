See someone ignoring COVID-19 guidelines in Maryland? Call this toll-free hotline

Maryland residents now have a brand new hotline they can call or email if they see other people ignoring COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

This week, several state agencies, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Maryland Department of Health, and Maryland Department of State Police, joined forces to establish the statewide toll-free COVID Prevention Line. Maryland residents can also report situations by email.

Residents can call this number: 1-833-979-2266 or email: prevent.covid@maryland.gov

State officials say the phone number and email address can be used 24 hours a day "to report situations of concern where prevention guidelines are being ignored and the potential for the spread of COVID-19 is high."

Callers and emailers can remain anonymous, according to officials, or they can provide a name and phone number if more information is required.

Officials say the information received will be forwarded to local health department officials. Then, if necessary, teams of local officials from agencies, including the health department, liquor board, and law enforcement, will assess the situation and take the appropriate action.

"Individuals violating the Governor’s Executive Order could be charged with a violation of that order, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both," according to news release.