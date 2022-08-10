Security resident arrested for bringing gun to Prince William County school

article

A security resident for Prince William County Schools is facing charges for bringing a weapon to an elementary school, according to police.

Prince William County Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to Covington Harper Elementary School located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard in Dumfries, Virginia to investigate a weapon found on school property.

After arriving at the scene, police found that the school security resident had a gun and several gun parts in their possession.

Police later arrested the security resident, identified as Robert Wilson Jr., 37, of Dumfries. Wilson is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

According to police, the gun was never brandished or fired on school grounds.

Wilson worked for the school district as a security resident. According to the PWCS website, the security resident program houses residents in school apartments and trailers in exchange for specified security services.

Police have not indicated the length of time that Wilson had been working as a security resident, or his current employment status.

Wilson is being held in custody without bond.