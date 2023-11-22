Security experts warn of increased threat levels through holidays amid tension over Israel-Hamas war

The FBI Washington Field Office tells FOX 5 the nation is still under an elevated threat level as the Israel-Hasmas War continues and as the holidays approach, they say Americans need to remain vigilant.

It’s not clear right now how the hostage negotiations and temporary ceasefire could impact potential threats, but experts are warning Thanksgiving travelers to not drop their guard.

In D.C., crews were putting in the final touches for Thursday’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K.

An expert who spoke with FOX 5 says just these next two days alone — especially because of all the traveling to get to these events — could be potential targets.

Just last week, FBI Director Chris Wray and other top national security officials warned Congress about the possibility of a terrorist attack on American soil being at an all-time high due to the continuing war in the Middle East. In the District, we’re technically always under high alert. That’s just the nature of being in the Nation’s Capital. We did check in with D.C.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told FOX 5 that police will remain watchful.

"Currently, there are no credible threats in the District of Columbia. Out of an abundance of caution, MPD will have increased visibility around the city and at places of worship to help ensure the safety of our community," MPD Deputy Director of Communications Paris Lewbel said.

MPD is also reminding everyone to stay vigilant. To call 911 for an immediate threat or you can use other methods to report suspicious activity phone, text, or online.