'One of the most dangerous times in US history': Congress warned of terror threats by Hamas and others

Top national security officials told Congress Wednesday that the U.S. is seriously concerned about the possibility that Hamas or another terror group may try to launch attacks here in the U.S.

The troubling testimony comes as the U.S. continues its efforts to support Israel in its war against Hamas.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), opened the hearing with a critical statement.

"Twenty-two years have passed since Sept. 11. Since then, the nature of the threats we face has evolved, and the security challenges are becoming more dynamic each day. I do not say this lightly; this is one of the most dangerous times in the history of the United States," he proclaimed.

The head of the FBI. Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid later testified there are now, "Multiple investigations into individuals affiliated with Hamas" since the terror group attacked Israel in October.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christine Abizaid testify during a Expand

"We have responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim & Arab American communities and institutions across our country," U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"Just imagine if some foreign terrorist organization overseas shifts its intention and directs an operative contingency planning to carry out an attack in our own backyard," added FBI Director Wray.

All three officials said they are tracking an elevated threat environment, following calls by Hamas, Hezbollah, and al-Qeda that the U.S. itself be attacked for its support of Israel in its war against Hamas.

There is also a major concern over "lone wolf" attacks in the U.S., by individuals inspired by Hamas.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray and Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christine Abizaid testify during a Expand

House Republicans raised flags that the Biden Administration’s lax enforcement of U.S. borders could be leaving a door open for terrorists to enter the U.S. Kenneth Gray, a former FBI special agent and professor at New Haven University told FOX 5, while much has changed since 9/11 – one thing hasn’t: Washington D.C. remains a top target of terrorists.

"Any type of attack on the United States is going to be a major disruption in our way of life here and consequently, I would not limit the concern for the capitol which is a major city," Gray said.

FBI Director Wray said Tuesday that while the bureau has no evidence of a specific credible threat at this time, he reminded the public if they see something, say something.