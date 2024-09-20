Secret Service snags fence-climber near White House

article

An individual was arrested Thursday after scaling the north side fence of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred just after noon on Sept. 20.

The Secret Service says its Uniformed Division officers quickly apprehended the person who had never entered the building — which is located next to the White House.

"There was no impact to any protectees," said Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring in a statement.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via @PenguinSix

The individual was taken to George Washington Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.