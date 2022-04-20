Expand / Collapse search

Secret Service officers shoot intruder at residence connected to Peruvian Embassy in DC

WASHINGTON - Secret Service officers shot an intruder at a residence connected to the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened following a confrontation at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St in the Northwest shortly before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported to any officers.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.