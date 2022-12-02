Secret Service makes arrest after unknown object thrown over fence at Russian Embassy in DC

A person is under arrest after U.S. Secret Service officials say an unknown object was thrown over the fence at the Russian Embassy in D.C. Thursday night.

The U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division responded to the embassy on Tunlaw Road in northwest D.C. just after 5:45 p.m. to investigate the report.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials say the scene was declared safe by the D.C. police department’s explosive ordinance division.

One person was arrested for carrying what Secret Service officials called an ‘edged weapon.’

No injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing at this time.