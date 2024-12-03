Secret Service agents fired shots at would-be car thieves in DC: official

U.S. Secret Service agents fired shots at a group of would-be car thieves after an incident in northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

"At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a U.S. Secret Service special agent working a protective assignment in the 2900 block of Stephenson Place NW observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in a statement to FOX 5.

"As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car’s occupants," he continued. "The agent discharged their service weapon, but there is currently no evidence to indicate anyone was struck."

Guglielmi said the suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued. "There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed," he said.

The incident is under investigation by D.C. police.