Secret Service agent tried to sneak his wife onto Trump's trip to Scotland

article

The Brief A Secret Service agent is being investigated after trying to smuggle his wife onto a flight for Trump's Scotland trip. The support plane was accompanying the president, and had equipment and personnel onboard. The agent's wife was prevented from taking the flight prior to its departure.



A "personnel investigation" is underway for the United States Secret Service after one of their agents tried to bring his wife along on a trip to Scotland with President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The agent tried to fly with his wife on a support plane that was accompanying President Trump, who left for Scotland onboard Air Force last week.

"No Secret Service protectees" were on board, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson, who stated that the plane was transporting personnel and equipment.

The Telegraph reports that the agent flew his wife from Dallas to Maryland, where she received a full briefing from top agency officials and was granted access to the Joint Base Andrews visitor lounge.

However, she ultimately never made it on the flight.

"Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight," a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

The spokesperson also stated that the incident had "no impact to our overseas protective operations."

What we don't know:

The identity of the agent has not been released, along with any other details about the investigation.

What they're saying:

President Trump confirmed that he was informed of the agent's action when speaking to reporters on his way back to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

"Wouldn’t you think it might be a little dangerous?" Trump reportedly asked, adding that agency Director Sean M. Curran will "take care of it."