Second suspect identified in 1970 cold case murder of 16-year-old, Anne Arundel County police say

A second suspect has been identified in connection to a 1970 cold case murder of a 16-year-old girl in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Police say 74-year-old Donald Willard is the second suspect in the murder of Pamela Lynn Conyers, who was killed in 1970. Willard is now deceased.

The first suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams III, was identified through DNA evidence in March 2023. He is also deceased but would have been charged in Conyers' murder if he were alive.

Conyers was reported missing by her family on Oct. 16, 1970. At the time, she was 16 years old.

Conyers had run an errand at the Harundale Mall around 8:30 p.m. Her family became worried when she didn't return.

The car Conyers was driving when she disappeared was recovered on Oct. 19, 1970, in a wooded area near Mountain Road and Route 100 in Anne Arundel County.

Then, on Oct. 20, 1970, Conyers' body was found a short distance from the car in a wooded area between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Maryland Route 177 that extended into Millersville, Maryland.

The car and Conyers' body were forensically processed by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Evidence Collection Unit. In addition, various items of evidence were collected from the scene.

Conyers' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland for an autopsy. The cause of Conyers' death was determined to be "asphyxiation due to strangulation" and the manner of death was ruled "homicide."

With the assistance of Othram Labs and Parabon Nanolabs, forensic genetic genealogy led police to identify Willard as a second suspect.

Although Williams and Willard have been identified as suspects, Anne Arundel County police are continuing to ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or call the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.