Second suspect charged in string of DC armed kidnappings

D.C. police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a string of armed kidnappings that terrorized the capital.

Police have charged 20-year-old Taheed Ebron of Northeast D.C. with kidnapping while armed and robbery while armed.

Last week, police arrested a 14-year-old from Southeast for his role in the series of incidents.

Police have not indicated how many other suspects they believe are connected to the crime spree.

In each case, the suspects have been able to hold up the victim at gunpoint. In some cases, they’ve put a bag over victims’ heads, or zip-tied their hands.

The kidnappings and robberies have occurred throughout the city.

D.C. police say the pattern is unusual for crimes in the nation’s capital.

Police are telling people to go along with the robbers, rather than risk additional violence.

