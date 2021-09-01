Southeast DC 14-year-old charged in connection with kidnapping, robbery spree

A 14-year-old from Southeast D.C. has been charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery spree that has terrorized the city over the past two weeks.

D.C. police are still looking for "two to three" more suspects linked to the ring of kidnappers who are holding up their victims at gunpoint and then forcing them to withdraw money from ATMs.

Investigators have connected the same group of suspects to at least six incidents – including one instance in which a victim fended them off.

The kidnappings and robberies have occurred throughout the city.

D.C. police say the pattern is unusual for crimes in the nation’s capital.

Police are telling people to go along with the robbers, rather than risk additional violence.

