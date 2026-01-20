Second Lady Usha Vance pregnant with couple's fourth child

article

Second Lady Usha Vance is pregnant with her fourth child with Vice President J.D. Vance, the couple announced on Tuesday.

They have three children together, and have been married since 2014.

The news was posted on social media, with the Second Lady saying, "We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!"

The baby is expected in late July.

"We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the couple said in a joint statement released by the White House.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

Who is Usha Vance?

Usha Chilukuri Vance stood by her husband, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, beaming when he was announced as former President Donald Trump's running mate and vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

JD and Usha Vance met at Yale Law School in 2013, where they organized a discussion group on the "social decline in white America," the New York Times reported.

The two tied the knot in 2014 after finishing law school.

Usha Vance, born in California to Indian immigrants, was raised in a San Diego suburb, according to The New York Times. She works as a litigator at Munger, Tolles & Olson in the San Francisco and Washington offices, specializing in civil litigation and appeals in higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology sectors, her LinkedIn profile and the firm's website state.

Previously, she clerked for the Supreme Court until 2018. She worked under Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amul Thapar.

Who is JD Vance?

J.D. Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio on Aug. 2, 1984. He attended Ohio State University where he received a bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy. He then went on to Yale Law School where he earned his law degree.

Vance served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom before entering the political arena.

The new vice president also became a best-selling author with his novel, "Hillbilly Elegy," in 2016. The book launched him into the political spotlight due to his ability to explain Trump’s appeal to the white working class. It was then turned into a Netflix movie featuring Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams and Glenn Close in 2020.

The 40-year-old’s memoir, published the same year Trump was elected, covered the childhood years he spent in Jackson, Kentucky, raised by his "Mamaw" and "Papaw" as his mother battled drug addiction.

In a 2016 interview about his book, Vance told a reporter that although his background would have made him a natural Trump supporter.

"I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains. He is the most raw expression of a massive finger pointed at other people," he said.

Vance went on to serve as a U.S. senator for the state of Ohio beginning in 2023. He resigned his post as senator to become vice president on Jan. 10, 2025.

JD Vance and Usha Vance's children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel

J.D. and Usha Vance have three kids together: Ewan Vance, Vivek Vance and Mirabel Vance.

According to People Magazine, Ewan is 8 years old, Vivek is 5 years old, and Mirabel is 2 years old. They report that Ewan was born in June 2017, Vivek in February 2020 and Mirabel in December 2021.

The couple keeps their children largely out of the spotlight and there are not many photos of the kids.