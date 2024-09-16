Second Trump assassination attempt puts renewed scrutiny on Secret Service

With two assassination attempts against Donald Trump in just over two months, new questions and concerns are being raised about the Secret Service. There have been calls for reform all summer and that drumbeat is getting louder.

The House already has a task force investigating the July attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Penn. The task force being led by Republican Chairman Mike Kelly has requested a briefing from the Secret Service, and it’s likely they will fold in Sunday’s incident at Mar-a-Lago to their work.

As a former president, Trump no longer receives a Secret Service detail as large as when he was president but recently his security has been enhanced with bulletproof glass at rallies and more personnel. Longtine Secret Service journalist Ron Kessler says a complete overhaul is needed.

Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey, a member of the House Task Force on Assassination Attempt, tells FOX 5 that right now, everything is under scrutiny.

"We saw yesterday we need to make sure we are incorporating what we learned as we go forward making adjustments to potential new threats so we can provide maximum protection," Ivey said.

"I think they will do a good job, but the QUESTION is what’s the future? Should they bring in someone from the outside to lead the agency? I think so that’s what’s needed to change the culture," Kessler said.

The Secret Service might not be as large as you think. The agency sworn to protect presidents, their families and former presidents has about 3,200 agents with a budget of $3.3 billion. That’s about the cost of one stealth bomber. at the White House today, President Joe Biden said he’s been briefed on the incident, thanked God that Trump was alright but acknowledged that the Secret Service needs help.

"I think we need some more personnel. We may decide that — whether they need more personal or not," Biden said.

The Trump Campaign issued a press release listing what they called "rhetoric" from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris which they claim ‘inspired’ the assassination attempts, even though law enforcement has not announced a motive.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the Israel-American conference in Washington, D.C. this week.