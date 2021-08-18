Expand / Collapse search

Second arrest made in Blueridge Avenue homicide: Montgomery County police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in Wheaton last week.

Police charged Randy Aaron Powell, 17, with first-degree murder for the killing of Marvin Alexander Mendoza.

Another suspect – 19-year-old Erik Aguilar of Silver Spring – was arrested last week on the same charge.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, emergency officials received a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of Blueridge Avenue. Several officers responded and found Mendoza dead from a gunshot wound. 

The chaos caused a shelter-in-place order to go into effect for students and staff at Arcola Elementary School and Odessa Shannon Middle School.

Police initially said "four suspects" were seen running from the scene.

They have not indicated what may have led to the shooting.

Montgomery County police investigate Wheaton homicide

Montgomery County police say four suspects fled the scene after a homicide on Blueridge Avenue in Wheaton on Tuesday morning.


 