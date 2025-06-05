Second $1M Powerball winner in a week for same East Coast state; players urged to check tickets

The Brief Maryland sees its second $1 million Powerball winner in a single week. Both prizes remain unclaimed. Officials urge players to check numbers and sign winning tickets.



For the second time in a week, the same East Coast state has had a $1 million Powerball winner, with both prizes still unclaimed.

Two big Powerball wins

What we know:

The latest winning ticket was purchased at Soda Pop Shop, located at 1026 Ingleside Avenue in Catonsville, Maryland, for the June 4 drawing. The winning numbers were 5, 17, 23, 35, and 45, with a Powerball of 24.

On June 2, another $1 million ticket was sold at Safeway, located at 8858 Waltham Woods Road in Parkville, Maryland. That prize also remains unclaimed.

Tickets remain unclaimed

Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets. Winners should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. They have 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.

More information on how to claim prizes can be found online on the Maryland Lottery's webpage.