Seat Pleasant police officers reunited with twins they helped deliver

The Brief Three years ago, Sergeant Singleton and Officer Griffith helped deliver twin girls while on the job. On Friday, the officers are set to reunite with the twins for the first time as they join the family in celebrating their adoption ceremony.



On Friday, the officers are set to reunite with the twins for the first time as they join the family in celebrating their adoption ceremony, according to the Seat Pleasant Police Department.

The backstory:

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 13, 2022, Singleton and Griffith came across a woman carrying an infant in a rainstorm in Seat Pleasant, Md. They helped guide the woman to nearby shelter, where they discovered she was in active labor. Soon after, the officers assisted in delivering a second child in their police cruiser before emergency personnel arrived.

The woman and her two children were transported to a local hospital and were reported to be in good health. Doctors informed the officers that the woman had given birth to the first infant shortly before they encountered her.

What they're saying:

"We are honored to have been part of such a significant moment in these young girls’ lives and deeply moved to witness this new beginning for their family," Sergeant Singleton said in a statement.