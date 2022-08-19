Search warrant obtained for suspect in deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting

Police in Prince George's County are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Hyattsville mall Thursday afternoon.

The Hyattsville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot inside the mall's food court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Prince George's County Police identified the victim as Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. in relation to the shooting, and are currently still searching for Jones. They released this image of him:

Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. (Credit: Prince George's County Police Department)

Investigators believe that Jones shot Herring during a verbal dispute. They are charging Jones with several counts including first and second degree murder.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.