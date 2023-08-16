Search underway for missing Virginia boy with autism

Virginia State Police are searching for a missing boy with autism they say was last seen Tuesday night.

Authorities say Gabriel Draven Mitchell, 11,was last seen Tuesday night at 6:50 p.m. on Mountain Lane in Keeling, Virginia.

Gabriel Draven Mitchell (Virginia State Police)

Officers say Mitchell is four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Police say he may be wearing a green Minecraft shirt with dark-colored shorts and Crocs. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7931.