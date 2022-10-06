Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

article

Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas.

According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road.

Credit: Prince William County Police Department

Police say the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

According to police, the suspect then pulled out a gun before taking the money and fleeing the scene.

Credit: Prince William County Police Department

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years-old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, and between 180 and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.