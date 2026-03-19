Police searching for multiple suspects after shooting, assault in Fairfax County

The Brief Fairfax County police say multiple suspects are wanted for a shooting and an assault in Alexandria. One man was shot, and another was assaulted. Both received non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.



Fairfax County police are searching for multiple suspects following a shooting and assault in Alexandria.

What we know:

At 3:09 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Seminary Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another man was assaulted in the incident and received minor injuries.

Multiple suspects fled the scene in a black car, according to police.

At this time, it appears that all the individuals involved are known to each other.

What we don't know:

The make and model of the suspect vehicle are not known at this time.

It's not clear how many suspects were involved, and police have not provided any descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.