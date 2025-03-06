Suspect wanted after man injured in shooting outside DC Dunkin' Donuts

A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot outside of a D.C. Dunkin' Donuts Tuesday afternoon, and his family is pleading for help to catch the person responsible.

The 23-year-old victim was still receiving care at the hospital Wednesday night.

Shots Fired in Broad Daylight

What we know:

That shooting happened at the coffee shop on the 2300 block of Washington Place, NE, around 1 p.m. on March 4.

An employee, who doesn’t want to be identified, told us the victim ran into the Dunkin' Donuts, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. police tell FOX 5 that the suspect opened fire, shooting Johnson a few times outside. Police found Johnson conscious and breathing and he was taken to the hospital.

Suspect Photo Released

Be on the Lookout:

On Wednesday, MPD released a surveillance image of the suspect – dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, wearing a backpack, black pants and Jordan shoes – walking up an escalator at a Metro station.

Johnson's family hopes someone recognizes the suspect and calls police.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.