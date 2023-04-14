Search for missing Germantown man continues

article

Have you seen Ankit Bagai?

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing 30-year-old from Germantown.

Bagai was last seen on Sunday, April 9, 2023, around 11:30 a.m., in the 12000 block of Panthers Ridge Drive.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a brown beard.

Bagai was dressed in a dark-colored jacket, light gray pants and white shoes the last time he was spotted.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ankit Bagai is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.