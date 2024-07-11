Escapee in custody in Annapolis area; some schools on lockdown

Authorities captured an escaped suspect in the Annapolis area who was able to slip away from officers while en route to the detention center Thursday.

Police say the escape happened around 12 p.m. near Annapolis Exchange.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old William Raynard Herold.

Schools in the area took action by locking down some Annapolis-area facilities.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to a police-involved incident in the Annapolis area, all schools in the Annapolis cluster are currently on lockdown," Anne Arundel County School posted to X.

The lockdown was lifted for all schools except Monarch Annapolis, Germantown ES, West Annapolis ES, Phoenix Academy, and Studio 39 just after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.