Search for escaped prisoner underway in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A manhunt is underway in Stafford County after a prisoner escaped custody Thursday.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert around 6 p.m. saying the suspect, Robert Ouzts, absconded from the Stafford Hospital Center.
Ouzts was last seen in blue pants, with no shirt by the pond beside the hospital.
Authorities released a photo of the suspect taken when he was arrested around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 and charged with recklessly driving a motorcycle.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.