Search for escaped prisoner underway in Stafford County

article

A manhunt is underway in Stafford County after a prisoner escaped custody Thursday.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert around 6 p.m. saying the suspect, Robert Ouzts, absconded from the Stafford Hospital Center.

Ouzts was last seen in blue pants, with no shirt by the pond beside the hospital.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect taken when he was arrested around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 and charged with recklessly driving a motorcycle.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911.