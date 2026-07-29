Person of interest wanted in GWU sexual abuse investigation

The Brief Police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in a sexual abuse investigation. The man is accused of grabbing a person's behind while on the George Washington University campus. The person of interest was seen riding a bicycle in a grey shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.



D.C. police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection with a sexual abuse investigation near the campus of George Washington University.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the GWU Science and Engineering Hall, located in the 800 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The area is often frequented by students heading to nearby restaurants, grocery stores and the Metro.

Detectives released surveillance video showing the individual who is described as wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes. The person was seen riding a bicycle.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection with a sexual abuse investigation near the campus of George Washington University.

According to police, the man grabbed someone’s butt without permission inside the building before fleeing the area.

While several students noted that they generally feel safe on campus and consider this an isolated incident, many expressed hope that law enforcement will identify and locate the individual quickly.

What they're saying:

When asked whether George Washington University issued a campus safety advisory or notified students, faculty, and staff about the alleged incident, a university spokesperson did not directly answer. However, the university released a written statement regarding the matter:

"The university is aware of the alleged incident. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is leading the investigation, and the GW Police Department is supporting."

Police urge anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information regarding the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.