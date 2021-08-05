Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for missing 17-year-old Ocean City swimmer

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old missing since last being seen swimming in the water off the beach in Ocean City.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Search continues for missing 17 year-old Ocean City swimmer

Authorities are searching for a 17 year-old missing since last being seen swimming in the water off the beach in Ocean City.

The boy was swimming in the ocean near 112th Street Wednesday around 3:50 p.m. The Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Fire Department and Beach Patrol are all involved in the search.

Crews are using boats and helicopters in the search.