Search continues for missing 17-year-old Ocean City swimmer

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old missing since last being seen swimming in the water off the beach in Ocean City.

The boy was swimming in the ocean near 112th Street Wednesday around 3:50 p.m. The Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Fire Department and Beach Patrol are all involved in the search.

Crews are using boats and helicopters in the search.