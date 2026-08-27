'Scream'-masked man suspected in multiple Virginia property damage cases, police say

The Brief Masked suspect committed six destruction‑of‑property incidents at the community center, police say. Detectives say Zion Gibbs returned wearing a "Scream"‑style mask and ran toward the building with bricks. Incidents caused about $8,000 in damage, police say.



A man arrested while wearing a "Scream"‑style mask and costume has been charged with destruction of property in connection with several incidents at the Lorton Station Community Association building, authorities say.

What we know:

Investigators say that since July 9, a masked suspect committed six destruction‑of‑property incidents at the community center on Lorton Station Boulevard, damaging windows with rocks, a hammer and cinder blocks.

On August 17, detectives conducting surveillance near the building say they saw Zion Gibbs, 22, of Lorton, walking in the area around 4:24 a.m. They say he later returned wearing a "Scream"‑style mask, black robe, fluorescent gloves and white shoes with fluorescent laces.

'Scream'-masked man, identified as Zion Gibbs, suspected in multiple Virginia property damage cases, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives say they watched Gibbs take bricks and run toward the community center. He was stopped and taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with three felony counts of destruction of property, three misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and wearing a mask in public. He was held on no bond.

Video posted on social media shows officers unmasking Gibbs during the police response.

Detectives say the incidents caused about $8,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franconia Police Station at 703‑922‑0889. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS or online.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ 'Scream'-masked man, identified as Zion Gibbs, suspected in multiple Virginia property damage cases, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)