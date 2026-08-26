Rally in DC calls for National Guard to stay away from schools

The Brief Back‑to‑school concerns renewed after videos showed Guard and federal agents near Trinidad schools. Rally demands National Guard stay away from campuses. Neighborhood presence continues in coordination with D.C. police.



Back‑to‑school in one D.C. neighborhood has renewed concerns about immigration enforcement.

Community members have posted videos showing National Guard troops and federal agents near elementary schools in Trinidad, prompting a rally demanding they stay away from campuses.

Earlier this month, the interim commander of the D.C. National Guard said there would be a focused presence in the Anacostia and Trinidad neighborhoods to help deter crime. But D.C. leaders and teachers say schools should be off‑limits.

RELATED: One year later: Mixed reviews for National Guard deployment in DC

The National Guard has been deployed in the District for a year, with a current force of about 4,600 troops. The interim commander says neighborhood presence is coordinated with D.C. police and noted that Guard members have intervened in 262 altercations, administered Narcan to 325 people and assisted law enforcement nearly 500 times in the past year.

Community members recorded videos showing Guard troops and federal agents on the first day of school walking down Neal Street NE. The interim commander reiterated that neighborhood deployments are determined in coordination with D.C. police.