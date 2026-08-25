Metro plans for huge crowds at new Washington Commanders stadium

The Brief Metro shared its plan to handle huge crowds at the new Commanders stadium. WMATA held an open house to lay out its transit improvement plans. The stadium is still on track to open in 2030.



Metro is preparing to handle the huge crowds expected at the new Washington Commanders stadium being built at the old RFK site.

What we know:

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) held a community open house Tuesday to lay out its plans for major transit improvements.

The stadium is still on track to open in 2030, but one of the biggest questions is how Stadium-Armory Metro Station will handle tens of thousands of people arriving and leaving at once.

Metro is expecting as many as 38,000 people could use public transit for a major event at the 65,000-seat stadium.

The problem is that Stadium-Armory Station can currently only handle about 14,000 customers an hour. Metro is proposing a major expansion of the station, including more space at the entrance along with additional stairs, escalators and elevators to move crowds more quickly.

The plan also includes a new transit center near the stadium and what Metro is calling the Golden Line, a bus rapid transit route that would use dedicated bus lanes to connect the RFK campus with Union Station.

What they're saying:

D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen said a part of the money generated by events at the new stadium, including ticket revenue, is designed to flow back into a fund for transit improvements. But he also said upfront public investment will still be needed.

"Jokingly I’ll call it the burgundy and gold line if we need to, but it’s really gonna connect Union Station and Benning Road," Allen said. "It’s the missing link between the Metro rail stops and it’s gonna deliver not only on Sundays and major events but every day of the week."