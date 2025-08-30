Scooter rider hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Arlington

article

The Brief A single-vehicle accident involving a scooter rider has led to a "significant" police presence in the 600 block of N. Jordan St. in Alexandria. The scooter rider was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash team is on the scene investigating the incident.



What we know:

The accident occurred in the 600 block of N. Jordan St., according to Alexandria Police.

The rider was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, as a crash team is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.