Scooter rider hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Arlington
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A serious accident involving a soccer rider has led to a significant police presence in Arlington, Virginia. A crash team is now on the scene investigating the incident that left the scooter rider with life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
The accident occurred in the 600 block of N. Jordan St., according to Alexandria Police.
The rider was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is not yet known, as a crash team is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.