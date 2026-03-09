School resources officers could expand to elementary schools in Loudoun County

The Brief Loudoun County Public Schools is voting on whether to expand the use of school resource officers. The expansion would place SROs in elementary schools. The proposal has sparked debate within the community.



A major decision that could reshape school security in Loudoun County is expected on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Public Schools Board of Supervisors is preparing to vote on funding that would expand the use of school resource officers (SROs) to elementary schools.

Currently, SROs are only assigned to middle and high schools, but a plan proposed by Sheriff Mike Chapman would gradually add officers to all 62 elementary schools.

Under the proposal, the first year of expansion would cost approximately $6.7 million.

Sheriff Chapman has argued that the additional officers would provide an added layer of protection for students and staff.

What they're saying:

The proposal has sparked debate within the community.

Critics say placing police officers in elementary schools could have unintended negative impacts on young students, while supporters say having trained law enforcement on campus would improve safety and provide peace of mind for families.

"I usually prefer to be safe — safe and calm also," one community member said.

Another resident expressed hesitation, saying teachers are already doing a strong job and questioning whether additional officers are necessary.

Last week, the Loudoun County School Board voted not to expand the SRO program at this time, saying more public discussion is needed.

What's next:

The funding decision now rests with the Board of Supervisors. Even if county leaders approve the money, the School Board would still have the final say on whether officers are ultimately placed in elementary schools.