School Resource Officer saves choking boy’s life in Fauquier County

The Brief Deputy First Class G. Jenkins was on duty as the School Resource Officer at Auburn Middle School in Warrenton, VA when he saved a sixth grade boy from choking on his food. Once the boy’s airway was cleared, he was walked to the school nurse. Jenkins has been praised by the Auburn Middle School principal and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office for his actions.



A School Resource Officer moved quickly to save a boy who was choking on food during lunch last week.

What we know:

On Friday, May 16 Deputy First Class G. Jenkins was on Duty as the School Resource Officer during sixth-grade lunch hour at Auburn Middle School when a boy began to choke on his food, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and Fauquier County Public Schools.

By the time classmates alerted the deputy of the boy's distress, he was already "purple from a lack of oxygen," according to Jenkins.

He performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving the young boy’s life. Jenkins stated he was "just doing his job." The boy was walked to the school nurse and the lunchroom burst into applause for Jenkins.

What they're saying:

The Deputy’s heroic actions have been acknowledged by the Auburn Middle School principal, Matt Yonkey.

"Deputy Jenkins exemplified the dedication and compassion we are fortunate SROs bring to our schools. He is a valued member of the Auburn community every day – and on this day, it brought life-saving action." Yonkey said.