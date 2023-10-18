School resource officer punched by student while stopping fight at Frederick Co. high school: police

Authorities say a school resource officer was hurt after she was punched by a student while trying to break up a fight Tuesday morning as classes got started at a Frederick County high school.

Police say the fight broke out between two students just before 7:30 a.m. in a hallway at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. The officer and a school staff member saw the fight happening and intervened.

Officials say a third student jumped in and struck another student and the officer several times in the face and head. Staff members eventually separated all students.

All three students face charges related to the fight. The student who police say punched the officer faces an additional two counts of second-degree assault.

The officer received treatment for her injuries at a local medical facility.

"This is now the fourth time that an SRO has been injured while intervening in an active disturbance in Frederick County Public Schools this school year," said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a statement. "Any assault against a deputy, another student, or staff member will not be tolerated and that juvenile will receive the appropriate charges."