Expand / Collapse search

School closures: DC, Maryland & Virginia closings and delays for Wednesday, January 17

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 DC

Snow forecast DC, Maryland, Virginia: More snow on the way Friday?

The flakes just finished falling in D.C. and we’re already talking more snow?

WASHINGTON - A few school systems in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions will be closed or delayed Wednesday after the D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years. 

The concern for Wednesday morning is icy road conditions after temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens and single digits Tuesday night. 

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

National Mall snowball fight

The D.C. area saw its first significant snowfall in years, resulting in school closures, creating the perfect storm for a snowball fight, "Battle of Snowpenheimer."

READ MORE: DMV snow forecast: What to expect as snow moves out of region

Snow totals for DC, Dulles, and BWI: 1st inch of DC snow in 728 days

It's official! For the first time in nearly two years, over an inch of snow was recorded in Washington D.C.!

Here's how to report school, business or government delays, closings, or early dismissals to FOX 5 DC 

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.