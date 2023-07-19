School bus driver hiring fair Wednesday in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. - Prince George's County Schools are hosting a school bus driver hiring fair Wednesday.
The event will be held July 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Tanglewood Regional School in Clinton.
Here's what you need to know.
Location:
Tanglewood Regional School
8333 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735
Benefits:
Starting Range - $20.32 - $39.97
No Experience Necessary
Paid/Certified Commercial
Drivers License (CDL)Training
Health Insurance Benefits
Retirement Benefits
Personal and Sick Leave
Summer Opportunities
How to Apply:
At least 21 years of age with a valid Driver's License to Apply
At least three years driving history
Communicate effectively in English
Ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Class A or B with passenger and school bus endorsements or Class B Learner's Permit with passenger and school bus endorsements
No more than two current points on driving record; No more than 3 points issued in the past 10 years
Satisfactory past driving record
Pass a DOT Physical Examination
Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS
Apply online for a bus driver position.
Bus driver position (CDL holders): use keyword IRC200960
Temporary bus driver trainee (non-CDL Holder): use keyword IRC200980
More information can be found online: