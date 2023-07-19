School bus driver hiring fair Wednesday in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County Schools are hosting a school bus driver hiring fair Wednesday.

The event will be held July 19 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Tanglewood Regional School in Clinton.

Here's what you need to know.

Location:

Tanglewood Regional School

8333 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Benefits:

Starting Range - $20.32 - $39.97

No Experience Necessary

Paid/Certified Commercial

Drivers License (CDL)Training

Health Insurance Benefits

Retirement Benefits

Personal and Sick Leave

Summer Opportunities

How to Apply:

At least 21 years of age with a valid Driver's License to Apply

At least three years driving history

Communicate effectively in English

Ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Class A or B with passenger and school bus endorsements or Class B Learner's Permit with passenger and school bus endorsements

No more than two current points on driving record; No more than 3 points issued in the past 10 years

Satisfactory past driving record

Pass a DOT Physical Examination

Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS

Apply online for a bus driver position.

Bus driver position (CDL holders): use keyword IRC200960

Temporary bus driver trainee (non-CDL Holder): use keyword IRC200980

More information can be found online: