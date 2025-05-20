School bus collision in Silver Spring sends children to hospital

The Brief School bus crash injures 12, including 10 children, in Silver Spring. Fire crews respond to collision at New Hampshire Ave and Norwood Rd. Investigation into cause underway.



A bus carrying more than 20 children was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Silver Spring.

School bus crash injures 12

What we know:

The crash happened at New Hampshire Avenue and Norwood Road around 7:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed no one was trapped, though 12 individuals - two adults and 10 children - were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into cause underway

Fire and rescue personnel remained on the scene assessing the situation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

School bus crash in Silver Spring sends children to hospital (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)