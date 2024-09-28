School bus aide arrested for alleged sex offenses of students with disabilities in Virginia

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has arrested a school bus aide for alleged sex offenses in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

The suspect is 22-year-old Miguel Velasquez Velasco of Fredericksburg. Velascoon was arrested on the evening of September 26.

Spotsylvania bus aide arrested

School authorities alerted police after suspicion of inappropriate touching of a student had occurred on a school bus. It was determined through an investigation that Velasquez Velasco assaulted three separate children on the school bus on September 26. The victims' ages range from four to five years of age, and those who are students with disabilities.

Velasquez Velasco was arrested and charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, two counts of indecent liberties of a child while in a custodial role, and one count of attempted sodomy of a child. He is being held without bond.

This remains an ongoing investigation.