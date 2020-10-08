School board expresses support for changes to part of Thomas Jefferson High's admissions process

The Fairfax County School Board has expressed support for eliminating an admissions exam and application fee at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a portion of a broader plan to boost Black and Latino enrollment at the elite school.

The board seemed to reach a consensus on the fee and admissions test, but has not officially voted on the plan, which was proposed by Superintendent Scott Brabrand.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

It is aimed at boosting equity at the elite school which often ranks as one of the best in the country.

Enrollment of Black and Latino students is in the lower single digits as a percentage of total enrollment. The school is 70 percent Asian and 20 percent white.

Brabrand has also proposed reserving 400 of the 500 seats at the school for a merit-based lottery, which has caused more controversy.

The board heard from the public Thursday on the lottery issue and has asked Brabrand to provide more data on the impact of the lottery next month.

Advertisement

"Talent comes in more than just one package and so what we want to do is make sure that all children in Northern Virginia have access to the TJ experience and if they don't. If they don't get chosen in the lottery you're not devastated because you recognize that there were other factors at play," said TJ alum Makya Little.

Some parents and alumni have opposed the lottery, saying it would take spots away from deserving students.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS LIVE IN THE APP!