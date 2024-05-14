Scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday; Maryland Primary Election Day forecast

Keep the rain gear handy Tuesday as showers move into the Washington, D.C. region and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda say expect cloudy skies with highs in the low-70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again tonight with cooler temperatures near 60 degrees.

Rain and storms remain in the area on Wednesday morning and evening with cooler temperatures in the 60s.

A chance of showers again on Thursday and Friday. The soggy week carries into the weekend with showers possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Maryland Primary Election 2024 Tuesday Forecast:

Polls are open in Maryland for primary elections from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Expect on-and-off showers through the day and afternoon.

It’s unclear how crowded polling places will be. However, voters should be prepared with rain jackets and umbrellas in case long lines require them to wait outside for their chance to vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maryland Primary Elections 2024 including where to vote, who is on the ballot and more.

