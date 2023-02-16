'Savor Bethesda' Restaurant Week kicks off

The annual "Savor Bethesda" Restaurant Week is from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, featuring over 30 restaurants with deals for $10, $20 and $35.

Participating restaurants in Bethesda will offer lunch and dinner specials for dine-in or takeout. The event is organized by the Bethesda Urban Partnership.

Cubano's Restaurant on Cordell Ave is featuring a prix-fixe meal featuring arepitas de lechon, ropa vieja, fried plaintains and coconut flan.

"We get the recipes from my late grandmother, we get a lot of the recipes from Cuba," said Cubano's owner Adolfo Mendez.