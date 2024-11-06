Sarah Elfreth wins US House seat for Maryland's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Sarah Elfreth won the U.S. House seat for Maryland's 3rd Congressional District, AP calls.

Elfreth snagged the Democratic party win over former U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn during the primary. During the campaign, Elfreth highlighted her work as a state legislator, where she managed to get bills passed and helped her constituents.

"This has been a campaign focused on the fundamentals of how do we build the biggest tent and talk to as many voters as possible," Elfreth told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

She is the youngest woman to be elected to the Maryland Senate. Elfreth represents District 30 in the Maryland Senate and was first elected in 2018 to represent Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County.



