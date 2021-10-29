Sandbags distributed in Alexandria as coastal regions brace for major flooding

Sandbags are being distributed to residents and businesses in the Alexandria area who are bracing for major flooding as heavy storms move across the D.C. region Friday.

Coastal Flood Warnings are in place for low-lying areas near the shorelines across Maryland, Virginia and the District. Those areas could see one to two feet of water before the storm is through.

Flooding is also likely along roadways, docks and marinas with the main impacts of the storm expected around high tide later today and into the evening. Additional flooding is possible into the weekend.

Alexandria’s residents are all too familiar with the impact flooding has on homes and businesses. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the City’s transportation department handed out sandbags to businesses and residents on a first-come-first-serve basis with a limit of five per address.

Alnwick said the City is asking residents to clear out their storm drains and to securely fasten anything down that could blow away. It is also recommended to charge your phones and other mobile devices and to have your insurance papers available.

