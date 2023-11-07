Sam Abed officially takes helm of troubled DC Youth Rehabilitation Services 

The director of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services was among the agency heads confirmed Tuesday during the D.C. Council's legislative meeting.

Sam Abed was confirmed by 10 council members; two voted "present" and one, Councilmember Zachary Parker, voted no.

Multiple council members also gave their votes, voicing frustrations — not with Abed — but with the Bowser administration.

"The reason I’m voting present and not now is because I believe that Mr. Abed is talented and will come in the door with the intention to do the right thing," said Councilmember Robert White, "But much of what needs to happen to turn around DYRS is above his head. He will need the support of the administration and we at this point don’t have a commitment from the administration that they’re going to give him the support that he needs to turn the agency around."

"What I don’t want to have happen is have a good director come in, not be able to make the changes that he intends to make – then leave. And the new director will come and say, ‘Well I can’t answer for the last person because I’m new.’ And the same thing again, and again and again," White added.

Multiple lawmakers raised concerns about apparent plans by the Bowser Administration to close up a DYRS oversight office already funded.

Director Sam Abed was tapped by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to lead DYRS over the summer.

Abed’s history includes previously serving as secretary of Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services from 2011 to 2023.

DYRS has come under the microscope recently , especially after the previous treatment of a teen who was arrested in connection with a Northeast D.C. carjacking and fatal crash. The incident raised concerns of overcrowding DYRS facilities and its youth detention center.

On Monday, Councilmember Trayon White made a surprise visit to the Youth Services Center.

After touring the space, and speaking to juveniles, he said the conditions at the center were, "inhumane."

There are also serious staffing concerns with the Youth Services Center.

Council members mentioned during Tuesday’s confirmation vote, 57 people out of some 250 employees are out on medical leave alone.

Lawmakers also raised concerns after a brawl broke out at the youth detention center last week.

Councilmember White, who has been keeping tabs on DYRS, said that the lack of continuity is a serious issue for the agency.

Officials told FOX 5 DYRS has gone through three leaders this year alone after the mayor had former DYRS Director Hilary Cairns resign in February.

Juvenile justice activists voiced their displeasure with this move.

A council spokesperson confirmed with FOX 5 that Abed’s confirmation came under emergency legislation and is therefore temporary. It is effective for 90 days before his position has to be readdressed by the D.C. Council.

In a statement, Abed said: "The primary focus of DYRS is to offer the finest continuum of care for court-involved youth and their families. We are dedicated to empowering our youth, families, and community and are taking every provision to expand our residential placement options for youth under our care. We are fully committed to ensuring the long-term safety and security of our staff members and residents. Additionally, the agency has elasticity with respect to bedspace and adjusts its facility configuration to accommodate the detention population ordered held by the Courts. We can provide court-involved youth the opportunity to become more productive citizens by building on the strengths of youths and their families in the least restrictive, most homelike environment consistent with public safety."