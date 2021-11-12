Expand / Collapse search

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off across DC region

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign in the D.C. region. The famous red kettles and sounds of the ringing bells are staples across the area during the holiday season.

FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci spoke with Major Mark Woodcock of the National Capital Area Command who said, last year, $800,000 was raised during its Red Kettle Campaign. This year Woodcock says he hopes to raise $900,000.

Woodcock said this year the red kettles are equipped to accept donations by credit card. The Salvation Army says the money raised is used to help people buy clothing, afford medication and pay for rent and utilities.

If you would like to volunteer, you can go to RegisterToRing.com

