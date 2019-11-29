Salvation Army accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay at red kettle sites

No cash? No problem. This holiday season Salvation Army bell ringers are ready to take your donation – whether it goes in their red kettles or not.

For the first time, DMV shoppers can now donate using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or by scanning a QR code. All three options open a donation form on your phone. Major Donald Wilson said it’s because people just don’t carry much cash anymore, and as a result, kettle income has been declining for years.

“They apologize to us. They say ‘we’re so sorry, I don’t have change. I don’t have a dollar,’” Wilson said outside of Tyson’s Corner Friday evening.

That’s a big deal, not just for The Salvation Army but also for the 98,000 people Wilson said are served by the charity year-round in the Washington Metro region.

“My goodness,” he added, “if it wasn’t for those quarters, dollars, five dollars, twenties, whatever they can give, we couldn’t do what we do.”

Donors outside of the Tyson’s Bloomingdale’s seemed to like the new options Friday night.

“This is so convenient,” Sreedevi Tangella said after scanning the QR code on her phone. “I’m glad I asked. I think many people should do it.”

Altogether this holiday season The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.3 million in the DMV. Their red kettles will be at malls and grocery stores through December 24.