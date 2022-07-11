Salute to Service: Honoring U.S. Marine Veteran Travis Horr

FOX5 is committed to honoring heroes in our community in our weekly segment, Salute to Service. This week’s nominee is Travis Horr of Washington, D.C. Travis served in the Marine Corps Infantry, and was stationed at the historic Marine Barracks, "8th and I" in D.C., as well as Camp Pendleton.

He served one tour in Afghanistan and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor’s in Political Science all thanks to the post 9/11 GI Bill.

Since getting out of the service, he’s dedicated his time to helping post 9/11 veterans leading national advocacy efforts for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the primary veterans organization for those who served after the September 11th attacks.

The person who nominated him, Tom Porter, says Travis has been a key player in helping lead the way to improve healthcare for women veterans, combat the crisis of veterans’ suicide and deliver more benefits to toxic-exposed veterans, even testifying on Capitol Hill on their behalf.

When Travis isn’t at work he enjoys spending time with his dog, Asha, watching football and being with friends.

We are honored to feature Travis Horr as this week’s Salute to Service nominee and thank him for his service to our country.

