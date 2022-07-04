Salute to Service: Honoring U.S. Air Force veteran Thomas Windsor

FOX 5 is committed to honoring heroes in our community in a new segment called Salute to Service.

This week’s nominee is Thomas Windsor of La Plata, Maryland.

During his time in the Air Force, he flew C-130’s and C-141’s. After 33 years of service, he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant.

After he left the military, he served as a federal firefighter at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center working his way up the ranks from Fire Inspector, to Assistant Chief, to Fire Chief when he retired.

Windsor also grew up in Clinton, Maryland and attended Surrattsville Elementary and Junior High, and later graduated from Crosland High School in 1971.

After college, he married his grade-school sweetheart and had three daughters. He also coached softball for Charles County Youth League.

His daughter Lisa, who nominated him, says he recently passed away at the age of 69. She wanted people to know the kindness her father showed to others and his advice to always be yourself and to work hard.

We are honored to feature Thomas Windsor as this week’s Salute to Service nominee, and we thank him for his service to our country.

