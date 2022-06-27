Salute to Service: Honoring U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Cashwell

FOX 5 is committed to honoring heroes in our community in a new segment called Salute to Service.

We're kicking off our weekly program with our first nominee, Frank Cashwell from Leesburg, Virginia.

Cashwell served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1995. During his time in the military, he was a ground safety specialist and was stationed at various overseas and U.S. bases, including Saudi Arabia and Korea.

He served with the 27th Tactical Fighter Wing, 51st Fighter Wing and 64th Flying Training Wing.

Cashwell now works for the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston, Virginia where he has worked for more than a decade, planning occupational safety and health requirements for the government.

His niece, Nina Barr, nominated him, saying he served as a father figure in her life and helped and believed in her when no one else did.

We are honored to feature Frank Cashwell as this week’s Salute to Service nominee, and we thank him for his service to our country.

